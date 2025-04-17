Kylie Kelce gives insights into ‘overnights with newborn'

Kylie Kelce jus admitted her husband, Jason sleeps through the night while she stays awake with her newborn daughter.

On the latest episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, the new mom of four children shared what its like staying up all night with her newborn girl, Finnley “Finn” Anne, who was born on March 30.

"Overnights with a newborn for us typically mean that I'm waking up and doing feeds and Jason is sleeping, so that he can man the toddlers during the day," she said, explaining why she lets her NFL star husband rest in the night.

Kylie continued, "That's how I like it. This is not like a decision making, 'Oh, let the man sleep.' No. He needs sleep to be able to chase toddlers during the day, so that I can continue to sit with a child."

Additionally, Kylie and Jason, who announcement his retirement from the team of Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, are already parents of three daughters namely, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, Elliotte Ray, 4, and Wyatt Elizabeth, 5.