ASAP Rocky raves over Rihanna while reflecting on viral 2022 baby reveal fit

The couple are parents to two sons, two-year-old RZA and 15-month-old Riot

Lifestyle News Desk
April 17, 2025

ASAP Rocky can't get over his girlfriend Rihanna's viral 2022 baby reveal fit

In a recent chat with Vogue, the rapper reflected on his 21 most famous looks and gushed over his and Rihanna's January 2022 baby reveal photoshoot when the couple were expecting their first son together.

The shoot took place in Harlem, New York City, where Rocky spent his childhood.

Rocky raved about Rihanna, how "pretty" she looked, who donned a bright pink long jacket by Chanel, showing off her baby belly.

"My girl, even though she from Barbados, she look like she from the Bx, she look like she braid hair on the weekends," Rocky praised.

"My girl, she rocking that pink with them denim and she got her jewels just going, and she looks pretty and happy," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that ASAP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed two sons, RZA in 2022 and Riot in 2023.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards on December 2, 2019.

