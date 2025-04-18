Prince Harry team is trying ‘everything possible' to avail chance

Prince Harry is reminded it is his final chance to win against the Home Office amid his security battle.



The Duke of Sussex, who is on the appeal stage after her was denied tax payer funded security in the UK, is warned his father, King Charles, will not intervene.

Royal biographer Cameron Walker tells The Sun: “I think this is a last chance saloon for Harry, because this is now the appeal stage, isn't it?

"So he's either going to be successful, or he's not going to be successful.

"I'm not a legal expert, but it looks like his lawyer is trying everything possible, any possible angle that is going to convince the appeal judges to side with Prince Harry on this particular point,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.