Tyra Banks, Jenna Bush Hager reveal shared guilty pleasure

Tyra Banks and Jenna Bush Hager just made an unusual confession on television.

A recent X video of a Californian couple claiming they faked a proposal to get free drinks at a Hawaii resort became grounds for confession from not just Banks but also Bush Hager in a new episode of Today with Jenna & Friends.

​​“Okay, so my mom had a birthday many years ago, and we were in Dubai with my man, and he proceeded to say her birthday was going on for two weeks,” Banks, 51, began.

“And for two weeks, it was people coming in with flowers and cakes and the fire and the Champagne.”

“So guilty, family,” the supermodel and businesswoman added. “Super guilty.”

The Today host, 43, then admitted to a similar prank in the past.

“I’ve done it,” Bush Hager shared.

“Well, my cousin pretended to propose to me, which sounds nasty,” she revealed before a throwback photo of her and her cousin Sam LeBlond was shown onscreen.

“Look! That’s us! We look like a couple, don’t we?” to which the Victoria's Secret supermodel replied in negative, saying, "No. He looks like your cousin.”

“We weren’t 18. We did it kind of for laughs—and for dessert,” Bush Hager justified.

The host went on to defend her move, saying, “By the way, everybody’s faked a birthday. If we’re honest.”