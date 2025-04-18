Prince Harry plans to stay under the radar during UK visits?

Following the latest visit of Prince Harry to London sources have now claimed that he is set to keep a low profile whenever he visits the UK.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned to his home town for a two-day hearing to appeal a court ruling regarding his personal security, which was withdrawn when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020.

While Harry claims that without proper protection his life is at stake every time he visits the UK, sources suggest that he is “determined” to keep a low profile.

“He tends to come in and out of the country under guise,” the source stated to the Mail.

It is worth mentioning that Harry also made a shocking claim during his latest UK visit.

While leaving the court Harry told The Telegraph that he believes his security was stripped down to prevent him and Meghan leaving the UK after they stepped down from their royal roles.

Notably, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live in the US with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.