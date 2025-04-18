King Charles protected with big move amid security concerns

Buckingham Palace has made a major move to ensure King Charles’ safety.

The March 2nd visit of Ukrainian President Volodymer Zelensky sparked security concerns after the sighting of mystery drones.

For those unaware, drones and explosive aerial devices have demonstrated their devastating impact during the war between Russia and Ukraine.

While the security services highlighted concerns on “public safety and security,” Sandringham estate has implemented a year-round drone ban, as reported by GB News.

The ban was reportedly implemented to ensure “security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House.”

It is worth mentioning that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for a secret meeting with King Charles on March 2, 2025.

Before Zelensky flew in, a man sitting in a car nearby traced one of the drones. A source told The Sun at the time, “It prompted a security scare. The operator was tracked down and spoken to.”

“There were several drones over Sandringham and not all were accounted for,” another added.

However, the drone ban order was signed by Heidi Alexander, Transport Secretary, four days after King Charles and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.