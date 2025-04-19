Bianca Censori surpasses Taylor Swift in Instagram followers

Although Kanye West recently suggested in his song that his wife Bianca Censori abandoned him and their relationship was over, their outing just days ago in Spain sparked speculations that they might be working things out.

The rapper targeted Taylor Swift in a series of tweets days after revealing his wife was no longer with him.

Kanye accused Swift of having a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles in the tweets and later deleted them.

He said it was an example of racism because the three singer did not invite him.

Multiple reports suggested that Taylor Swift sought a cease and desist against Kanye West because he went too far this time.

Swift was attacked by the rapper as she kept a low profile amid controversy over a lawsuit filed against her friend Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift's name was also mentioned in the lawsuit as the actor accused Lively of using her friend's name to influence him.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori has crossed 460 million followers on Instagram where she follows only Kanye West.

She managed to amass a large following mainly because of the revealing outfits she wore for the pictures.

It was also reported that Kanye West influenced her wife's choices in clothing.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift is way behind West's wife in terms of followers on Instagram.

The singer currently has 281 million followers on the platform.