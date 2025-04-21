 
Joe Rogan takes dig at Katy Perry, all female Blue Origin crew

The podcaster sarcastically labelled Katy Perry as a space "guru"

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

Joe Rogan mocked Katy Perry and all the females who were part of the 10-minute trip to space.

In the latest episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he took a dig at the Blue Origin all-female flight to space last week.

“It was very profound,” said savagely on Saturday’s episode.

For those unversed, the pop star and other female crew, including Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and successfully returned to Earth last Monday, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

Rogan went on to say, “I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now."

Rogan's guest, Tim Dillon, inquired about Perry's "teenage dream" she found in outer space.

“Well, she brought a daisy, which is super important,” he replied jokingly, referring to the songstress's snap holding the flower, which, according to Perry, symbolizes her daughter Daisy, whom she shares with her husband Orlando Bloom.

“Look at her nails, so pretty," Rogan jested.

Rogan sarcastically suggested the crew's short space trip shouldn't be downplayed, saying, “Let’s celebrate female astronauts.”

This came after other celebrities, including Olivia Munn, questioned the purpose behind the short space trip, as it faced online backlash too.

