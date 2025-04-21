 
Geo News

Meghan Markle faces setback as her peace offering to royal family falls flat

Meghan Markle reportedly tried to mend relationship with Royal family

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Meghan Markle faces setback as her peace offering to royal family falls flat
Meghan Markle faces setback as her peace offering to royal family falls flat

Meghan Markle faces major setback after she reportedly tried to mend her relationship with the Royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex made a “peace offering” to King Charles, reports suggest but an expert claimed that her efforts will go in vain.

According to royal correspondent Neil Sean, Meghan sent a gift box from her "As Ever" collection to Clarence House, which included jams, honey, and crêpes mix.

Citing a very well-placed source, he said that a “sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note.”

“An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source.”

“This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex.”

However, royal expert Russell Myers is skeptical about the gesture, telling Sky News Australia, he said a hamper of food items is unlikely to repair the strained relationship.

“In terms of... peace offerings, I don’t think we’re there yet,” he said. “I’m not sure a hamper full of jam and biscuits and crepes will smooth over relations.”

Real reason King Charles avoids Prince Harry calls revealed video
Real reason King Charles avoids Prince Harry calls revealed
Senior royal family member likely to attend Pope Francis funeral
Senior royal family member likely to attend Pope Francis funeral
Amelia Dimoldenberg makes shocking claim about Matty Healy
Amelia Dimoldenberg makes shocking claim about Matty Healy
Prince William takes firm stance against Prince Andrew
Prince William takes firm stance against Prince Andrew
King Charles snubs Prince Andrew with latest move after Easter Sunday service video
King Charles snubs Prince Andrew with latest move after Easter Sunday service
King Charles' goddaughter reveals aspects of his personality not known to the public
King Charles' goddaughter reveals aspects of his personality not known to the public
Royal expert decodes Prince Andrew's awkward body language at Easter service
Royal expert decodes Prince Andrew's awkward body language at Easter service
Lisa Rinna reveals why she threatened to kill husband Harry Hamlin
Lisa Rinna reveals why she threatened to kill husband Harry Hamlin