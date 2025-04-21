Meghan Markle faces setback as her peace offering to royal family falls flat

April 21, 2025
Meghan Markle faces major setback after she reportedly tried to mend her relationship with the Royal family.
The Duchess of Sussex made a “peace offering” to King Charles, reports suggest but an expert claimed that her efforts will go in vain.
According to royal correspondent Neil Sean, Meghan sent a gift box from her "As Ever" collection to Clarence House, which included jams, honey, and crêpes mix.
Citing a very well-placed source, he said that a “sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note.”
“An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source.”
“This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex.”
However, royal expert Russell Myers is skeptical about the gesture, telling Sky News Australia, he said a hamper of food items is unlikely to repair the strained relationship.
“In terms of... peace offerings, I don’t think we’re there yet,” he said. “I’m not sure a hamper full of jam and biscuits and crepes will smooth over relations.”