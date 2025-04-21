Lucy Hale admits she would feel THIS about her skin in her 20s

Lucy Hale recently got candid and opened up about how she felt “shame” over her skin.

In a talk with PEOPLE, the 35-year-old actress and singer, who played Aria Montgomery on the popular TV series Pretty Little Liars during most of her 20s, revealed that she developed adult acne while working on the show.

Reminiscing about those days, Hale said, "When I was younger, if my skin was breaking out, or if there was anything going on, it derailed my day. I look back at my 20s and there was a lot of shame attached to my skin ... these days, I'm a lot more kind to myself."

However, her concerns regarding her skin have changed since she stepped into her 30s, and the dark spots which show up are from an occasional breakout and "not wearing sunscreen in my 20s.”

"I was kind of careless about [SPF] or didn't think about it, and because [hyperpigmentation] didn't show up then, I was like, ‘I'm fine.’ Then, of course, I hit 35, and all the sun spots are coming to the surface,” the Fantasy Island star noted.

Moreover, Hale has taken a decision to remove many of her tattoos, as she shared, "I'm super impulsive. I got a lot of tattoos in my 20s, and I'm getting a lot of tattoos removed in my 30s.”

The Secret of the Wings star will keep a few tattoos that “really mean a lot” to her, as in some ways, they are part of her story, but she also feels "like I've just evolved out of who that person was."

Notably, Hale will keep the one on her forearm that says, “I love You,” because "this is my grandmother's handwriting. But I am getting a lot removed. I'm a new woman."