Will Smith 'hated' THIS acting advice from 'Fresh Prince' producer

Gary H. Miller, the producer of Fresh Prince, recently opened up about an acting tip he gave Will Smith.

During his recent appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast, the renowned film producer and writer said he knew Smith would be a star since the first day on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

However, despite acknowledging the 56-year-old actor and rapper’s greatness, Miller still gave him advice.

Reminiscing about those days, he shared, "When I took over [The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in season 4], he kinda had his own way all the time.”

“And I said, 'Look, I'm not like that,' and I think he respected that. I told him things like, 'Look, you're telegraphing your joke because you don't have confidence in it. You're touching the actor in the scene with you right before the joke — it's a thing you do, a habit you do,’” Miller added.

In addition, the writer of Blossom Buddies stated the way Smith moved meant "I know the joke is coming next."

Notably, Miller helped the Aladdin star develop his comedic chops by making him “sit and watch — he hated this — the old Sgt. Bilko series, You'll Never Get Rich with Phil Silvers."

"I said, watch this guy. Watch this guy drive an episode. No matter how flimsy the storyline is, it's like a moving train, and he takes everybody on the train with him, and you get to the end. I said, that's the kind of energy we need in 22 minutes. Because slow time in a 22-minute show is deadly,” he remembered.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Smith, who struggled in her early days, has worked in movies like Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, Emancipation, After Earth, and more.

In 2021, he eventually played the Oscar-winning role of Richard Williams in the sports drama film King Richard.