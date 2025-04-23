Olivia Munn reveals son Malcolm's meltdown turned stroll into a sock walk

Olivia Munn shared her son Malcolm's unexpected tantrum that made their easter stroll eventful

The Your Friends & Neighbors actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a funny post about her hilariously unexpected day that will now run as a joke at home with son Malcolm

“This is my 3-year-old walking through the streets of New York in only his socks," Munn revealed in the caption. "I’m posting this for all the parents who thought it would be great to take advantage of the beautiful weather and took their toddler on a walk only for them to lie down screaming on the floor of Whole Foods, run through the aisles of CVS screaming 'I don’t like anyone!!' and knocked over your iced tea before your first sip, all while carrying your 7-month-old strapped to your body."

The mom of two went on to say, "After all of that, he insisted on walking home without his shoes, and in a moment which I can only describe as total exhaustion, I said okay. So we walked over a mile home with only socks… through every street in NY."

"This Easter Monday will live in infamy in my memory as the day I tried my absolute best, got us home without another tantrum and learned that the rubber padding on toddler socks can only take so much," Munn added. "Cheers to anyone else who went through this today or any other day. You have my utmost respect."

For those unversed, Munn shares son Malcolm and daughter Mei June, 7 months, with husband John Mulaney.