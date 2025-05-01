'Shōgun' gets exciting update about season 2

Major update on season two of 'Shōgun'

Shōgun is set to go on floors for season two in February 2026 in Vancouver.



Hiroyuki Sanada (Lord Yoshii Toranaga) and Cosmo Jarvis (John Blackthorne) will reprise their roles in FX's historical drama.

According to reports, the story of the second season will follow the events of season one after 10 years.

While on the creative team, Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks will be the executive producers, along with Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, and Michael De Luca.

The series, meanwhile, was a major hit for FX. It not only became the most-watched program in the network's history but also won a record 18 Emmy Awards in 2024.

Given that season two of the show will happen a decade after the first season, Shōgun's original season synopsis reads, “Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him."

"When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot John Blackthorne (Jarvis) shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war," the logline added.