Prince Harry and Meghan have fallen in ‘grey area' with Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allowed to use their HRH titles under special circumstances.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been spotted using the moniker despite rules laid by Queen Elizabeth II for Megxit, are involved in a grey area.

Constitutional expert Craig Prescott from Royal Holloway University of London tells Mirror: "Clearly when they stepped back from royal duties, one of the agreements was that they would not use these HRH titles but they still retained them.

"That's because to strip them of their HRH titles is a little bit complex and maybe the Palace didn't want to do that and to sort of keep the door open. If we remember they were stepping back for a year and then there would be a review.

He adds: "So they still have their HRH titles and the formulation was that they would not use this in an official capacity so that commercial activities don't have a royal seal of approval.

"But this is a friend, with whom she is doing a public appearances with so that's really where the controversy lies. You would have thought that discretion being the best part of valour, you would not use it in a way that could easily become public,” notes the expert.