Prince Harry, King Charles take new step in peace talks

Prince Harry and King Charles are close to setting up a reconciliation meeting.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in California, arrange a peace talk with His Majesty’s aides this week, considering the future of the father-son relationship. Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, would not be a direct part of these conversations.

A source claimed: “The meeting was with Harry’s blessing.”

The sources added to The Sun: “The King is at heart a loving and generous man.

“That love has been sorely tested by this case and so many other issues over recent times.

“But there is now a chance for his son to move forwards rather than dwell on past grievances.

“From his father’s perspective, the door has been shut by necessity while this painful issue played out through the proper judicial channels — but it has not been locked forever nor the key thrown away."

This comes as Harry recently told BBC: “I don’t know how much longer my father has — he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff but it would be nice to reconcile.”