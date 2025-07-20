 
Geo News

Prince Harry defamed Queen circle with irresponsible comment

Prince Harry strange comment on Queen Elizabeth II upset Royals

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 20, 2025

Prince Harry once raised eyebrows in the media after passing on a strange comment about Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex, who left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, confessed in an interview later that he wishes to protect his grandmother.

Speaking to US journalist Hoda Kotb during the promotions of his memoir ‘Spare,’ the estranged Royal said: “Being with her, it was great.”

“It was just so nice to see her, you know, she's on great form, she's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm making sure she's protected and got the right people around her.”

Royal expert Giles Coren then mocked Prince Harry on The Times: “If he doesn't keep his grandmother on the straight and narrow, who knows what could happen? She could, say, marry someone unsuitable, or fall out with her entire family.”

Queen Camilla has no room of ‘mercy' for stepson Harry
Queen Camilla has no room of ‘mercy' for stepson Harry
Kate Middleton wants ‘unhindered' childhood for Prince George
Kate Middleton wants ‘unhindered' childhood for Prince George
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never end ‘war' with Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never end ‘war' with Royals
Prince Harry 'seriously worried' about his royal future video
Prince Harry 'seriously worried' about his royal future
King Charles funeral plan leak sparks debate over palace sources
King Charles funeral plan leak sparks debate over palace sources
Prince Harry's visit to UK embassy sparks confusion
Prince Harry's visit to UK embassy sparks confusion
What did Stephen Colbert say about Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis? video
What did Stephen Colbert say about Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis?
William and Kate fans wish Thomas Markle happy birthday as Meghan stays silent
William and Kate fans wish Thomas Markle happy birthday as Meghan stays silent