Prince Harry defamed Queen circle with irresponsible comment

Prince Harry once raised eyebrows in the media after passing on a strange comment about Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duke of Sussex, who left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, confessed in an interview later that he wishes to protect his grandmother.

Speaking to US journalist Hoda Kotb during the promotions of his memoir ‘Spare,’ the estranged Royal said: “Being with her, it was great.”

“It was just so nice to see her, you know, she's on great form, she's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm making sure she's protected and got the right people around her.”

Royal expert Giles Coren then mocked Prince Harry on The Times: “If he doesn't keep his grandmother on the straight and narrow, who knows what could happen? She could, say, marry someone unsuitable, or fall out with her entire family.”