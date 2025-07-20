Prince Harry receives THIS advice on 'good terms' with 'unforgiving' William

Prince Harry has received a sweet advice on reconciliation with his ‘unforgiving’ brother Prince William amid peace talks with their father King Charles.

The advice has come from royal expert Hugo Vickers, according to the Sun.

"I think at the moment, if I was advising Prince Harry, I would say, get onto good terms with your father as soon as possible, and then that's step one and step two, try to get on good terms with your brother."

The report further claims despite hopes of a reunion between King Charles and Prince Harry, Vickers warns a cheery reunion with the Prince of Wales is a far less likely possibility.

The expert said: "So as for William. It's much more difficult because the barbs were sent in his direction from Prince Harry, but very much directed towards Catherine.

"That is very insulting, and I think William is likely to be more of an unforgiving person than his father."

Meanwhile, there are reports Prince Harry is set to invite Prince William and King Charles to the next Invictus Games in Britain.

As per the claims the rift between Harry and his family started when he and Meghan Markle announced on January 8, 2020, that they would be stepping down as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.