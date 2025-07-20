Would Meghan Markle welcome King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion?

A royal expert has shed light on Meghan Markle’s true feeling over King Charles and Prince Harry’s potential reunion amid reports of peace summit between their private aides.

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes the duchess would definitely support the reunion.

According to the Mirror, the royal expert explained, “It’s important to remember that the King and Meghan had a warm and affectionate relationship at the start. Harry wrote about how jovial and animated his father was when they used to visit him, for example, talking to Meghan about music.”

Jennie went on saying, “And they were both touched by his fatherly gesture of walking her down part of the aisle at their wedding.”

“Of course, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, and emotions are still running high. But my belief is that Meghan loves Harry and wants him to be happy,” the expert said and added, "And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive.”

There are also reports Prince Harry is said to be ‘seriously worried’ and is ‘desperate’ for reconciliation with his father King Charles.