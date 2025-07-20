 
Geo News

Would Meghan Markle welcome King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion?

Prince Harry is 'seriously worried' and is 'desperate' for reconciliation with his father King Charles

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 20, 2025

Would Meghan Markle welcome King Charles, Prince Harrys reunion?
Would Meghan Markle welcome King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion?

A royal expert has shed light on Meghan Markle’s true feeling over King Charles and Prince Harry’s potential reunion amid reports of peace summit between their private aides.

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes the duchess would definitely support the reunion.

According to the Mirror, the royal expert explained, “It’s important to remember that the King and Meghan had a warm and affectionate relationship at the start. Harry wrote about how jovial and animated his father was when they used to visit him, for example, talking to Meghan about music.”

Jennie went on saying, “And they were both touched by his fatherly gesture of walking her down part of the aisle at their wedding.”

“Of course, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, and emotions are still running high. But my belief is that Meghan loves Harry and wants him to be happy,” the expert said and added, "And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive.”

There are also reports Prince Harry is said to be ‘seriously worried’ and is ‘desperate’ for reconciliation with his father King Charles.

Prince Harry strongly reacts to latest claims after peace summit with King Charles
Prince Harry strongly reacts to latest claims after peace summit with King Charles
Prince Andrew pressured to pen a personal tribute for Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew pressured to pen a personal tribute for Jeffrey Epstein
Meghan Markle, Harry warned about Lilibet, Archie's fury: 'very angry'
Meghan Markle, Harry warned about Lilibet, Archie's fury: 'very angry'
Prince William plans something big for monarchy after taking over the throne video
Prince William plans something big for monarchy after taking over the throne
Prince Harry receives THIS advice on 'good terms' with 'unforgiving' William video
Prince Harry receives THIS advice on 'good terms' with 'unforgiving' William
Kate Middleton, Prince William hold off making major Prince George announcement video
Kate Middleton, Prince William hold off making major Prince George announcement
Prince William's strict privacy rules stem from his own painful childhood: Expert
Prince William's strict privacy rules stem from his own painful childhood: Expert
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion may not happen for another two years
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion may not happen for another two years