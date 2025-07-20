Prince Harry 'paranoid' brother William 'is poisoning' his image

Prince Harry blames brother William for one-sided friendship with John Travolta

Prince Harry is reportedly trying hard to build friendship with Saturday Night Fever icon John Travolta.

Insiders told RadarOnline that John is giving the youngest son of King Charles ‘cold shoulder’ and Harry blames his brother William.

The source shared, “John's always friendly and polite when they do see each other, but it's very clear that the friendship is kind of one-sided.”

They went on to add, “But the funny aspect is not that Harry doesn't seem to read the bad signs, it's more that he sees it as part of the curse that people, really cool ones, turn disinterested when William is around.”

Additionally, Harry is said to be “upset” when he learned that John had gotten friendly with Britney Spears.

As per insider, “Harry got wind of them getting close to Sam and isn't sure if John is going public with a little mischief. But it's definitely hurt his feelings that John doesn't have time for our rogue royal, just not his vibe, really.”

While John’s link to royalty comes from a White House dance hosted by President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in November 1985, the insider claimed that Prince Harry “writes to John about him dancing with his mom,” adding, “but it’s all kind of weird.”

“John's just not as into reconnecting as he'd like to be. He had this strange idea people still talk about it,” the source noted.

However, Harry believes that his brother William is keeping him out of the inner circle since he stepped down from the royal role in 2020.

The tipster shared, “He's now saying that his brother must have gotten John to turn on him behind the scenes.”

“Harry's paranoid that William is poisoning the way he's viewed – but apart from saying he wants to call John and talk him straight out to tell him the truth, he's got to get his nerve up first, though,” they added.