 
Geo News

Prince Harry 'paranoid' brother William 'is poisoning' his image

Prince Harry getting cold shoulder from his movie idol and he blames Prince William

By
Syeda Waniya
|

July 20, 2025

Prince Harry blames brother William for one-sided friendship with John Travolta

Prince Harry is reportedly trying hard to build friendship with Saturday Night Fever icon John Travolta.

Insiders told RadarOnline that John is giving the youngest son of King Charles ‘cold shoulder’ and Harry blames his brother William.

The source shared, “John's always friendly and polite when they do see each other, but it's very clear that the friendship is kind of one-sided.”

They went on to add, “But the funny aspect is not that Harry doesn't seem to read the bad signs, it's more that he sees it as part of the curse that people, really cool ones, turn disinterested when William is around.”

Additionally, Harry is said to be “upset” when he learned that John had gotten friendly with Britney Spears.

As per insider, “Harry got wind of them getting close to Sam and isn't sure if John is going public with a little mischief. But it's definitely hurt his feelings that John doesn't have time for our rogue royal, just not his vibe, really.”

While John’s link to royalty comes from a White House dance hosted by President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in November 1985, the insider claimed that Prince Harry “writes to John about him dancing with his mom,” adding, “but it’s all kind of weird.”

“John's just not as into reconnecting as he'd like to be. He had this strange idea people still talk about it,” the source noted.

However, Harry believes that his brother William is keeping him out of the inner circle since he stepped down from the royal role in 2020.

The tipster shared, “He's now saying that his brother must have gotten John to turn on him behind the scenes.”

“Harry's paranoid that William is poisoning the way he's viewed – but apart from saying he wants to call John and talk him straight out to tell him the truth, he's got to get his nerve up first, though,” they added.

Would Meghan Markle welcome King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion?
Would Meghan Markle welcome King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion?
Buckingham Palace 'really worried' about Meghan Markle's plans video
Buckingham Palace 'really worried' about Meghan Markle's plans
Prince Harry, King Charles' 'peace summit' ripped apart by late Queen Elizabeth's staffer video
Prince Harry, King Charles' 'peace summit' ripped apart by late Queen Elizabeth's staffer
Prince William, Princess Anne at odds, reason exposed? video
Prince William, Princess Anne at odds, reason exposed?
Camilla once warned King Charles she couldn't handle being Queen video
Camilla once warned King Charles she couldn't handle being Queen
Prince Harry strongly reacts to latest claims after peace summit with King Charles
Prince Harry strongly reacts to latest claims after peace summit with King Charles
Prince Andrew pressured to pen a personal tribute for Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew pressured to pen a personal tribute for Jeffrey Epstein
Meghan Markle, Harry warned about Lilibet, Archie's fury: 'very angry'
Meghan Markle, Harry warned about Lilibet, Archie's fury: 'very angry'