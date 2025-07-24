 
Geo News

Body of retired colonel swept away by floodwater in Islamabad recovered

Colonel (retd) Ishaq Qazi was in car with his 25-year-old daughter when they were swept into storm drain by floodwater

By
Shabbir Dar
|

July 24, 2025

A car is being swept away into a storm drain after heavy rains in Islamabad on July 22, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News
A car is being swept away into a storm drain after heavy rains in Islamabad on July 22, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Body of one of the two people who were swept away into a drain of a housing society in Islamabad has been recovered, rescue officials said on Thursday.

The rescue officials have confirmed the bodies are of of Colonel (retd) Ishaq Qazi and his 25-year-old daughter, who were travelling in a car when they were swept into a storm drain by floodwater on Tuesday.

Search operation underway to find the girl who was also in the car, the rescuers added.

The retired military officer had left his house in a grey car with his daughter at 8:15am to drop off his daughter on Tuesday. However, their vehicle came to a halt due to the accumulated rainwater.

A warning was issued at that time regarding a cloudburst and as soon as the vehicle left the house, it was swept away by the water and fell into the storm drain, the housing society officials had said.

For two days, rescuers remained engaged in efforts to search for the father-daughter duo and even found their car's bonnet and door under the Soan River Bridge.

Two days ago, the bumper of the car and the side mirror were found by the rescue teams.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

