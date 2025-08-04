Oasis breaks silence after tragic loss

Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher release statement after fan's death

Oasis has broken their silence after the tragic death of a fan.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher released an emotional statement to pay condolences to the Oasis fan, who passed away at the band’s concert.

For those unaware, on Saturday at the band’s concert in Wembley Stadium, a fan, who is said to have been sitting in the upper tier of the stadium, fell off. Despite emergency services rushing to him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, Oasis brothers have paid their tribute to the fan in an emotional statement.

The statement read, “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

Notably, a Wembley Stadium spokesperson shared, “Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall,” as quoted by Mirror.

“Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers,” they added.

While the police have asked witnesses to reach out, the concert by Liam and Noel Gallagher, which is scheduled for tonight, will reportedly “go ahead as planned.”