Five Pakistani women named among semi-finalists of global entrepreneurship prize

Five Pakistani women-led initiatives have been named among the 25 semi-finalists for the 2025 South Asia edition of the Unlock Her Future Prize, a flagship philanthropic initiative by The Bicester Collection aimed at supporting purpose-led ventures by women entrepreneurs.

Selected from over 2,000 applicants across Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, the semi-finalists are building projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), tackling challenges such as gender inequality, limited access to healthcare and education, and climate risk.

The announcement was made in London on 4 July.

Representing Pakistan in this year's cohort are Aziza Salik, Namra Khalid, Khushbakht Shah Jillani, and Nida Sheikh, each leading ventures targeting systemic gaps through innovation and inclusion.

Salik's 'MyHisaab' is a fintech platform that helps women and first-time earners build financial confidence through intuitive budgeting and saving tools.

'Mehfooz AI', led by Jillani, is a justice-tech nonprofit using generative AI to support survivors of domestic violence by analysing evidence and generating trauma-informed legal briefings.

'H2O Technologies', developed by Sheikh, delivers off-grid water solutions by extracting drinking water from atmospheric humidity, solar power, or mechanical wheels, aiming to make 25 million people water-secure by 2030.

Meanwhile, 'Community Climate Design', founded by Khalid, works on climate adaptation projects in vulnerable areas by restoring saline lands and implementing nature-based flood defences.

The Unlock Her Future Prize is delivered in collaboration with Ashoka South Asia and Oxford University’s Saïd Business School.

The semi-finalists were chosen by an international panel of entrepreneurs, investors, and impact experts, who evaluated the ventures for their potential to scale, sustainability, and social value.

The selected cohort reflects a broad geographic and thematic diversity. Among the 25 semi-finalists, 20 ventures are already operational, with five at the ideation stage.

The participants range in age from 23 to 44, with an average age of 31. Most of their ventures align with SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Furthermore, other ventures from across the region include 'HELPSTiR' from India, a location-based platform connecting individuals with grassroots NGOs; 'Dr Chashi', Bangladesh’s AI-powered agritech tool for farmers; 'WUKA', a Nepalese femtech brand producing sustainable menstrual products; and 'Vāyu Health from Sri Lanka', a reproductive healthcare platform combining conventional and Ayurvedic treatments.

The applications revealed three key trends shaping women-led innovation in South Asia: a strong focus on locally-rooted solutions with scalable potential; use of technology to expand access and equity; and systemic approaches to justice and representation.

Finalists for the Unlock Her Future Prize 2025 South Asia Edition will be announced in September. Winners, to be named at a ceremony in London on November 19, will receive grants of up to $100,000 each, along with mentorship and education programmes to support the growth of their ventures.

The prize forms part of The Bicester Collection's 'DO GOOD' philanthropic programme, which aims to support women and children globally through sustainable social change initiatives.