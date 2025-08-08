Machine Gun Kelly spills on private Super Bowl chat with Taylor Swift

MGK dishes Taylor Swift's reaction to during Chiefs' loss

Machine Gun Kelly reflected on a personal chat he had with Taylor Swift when the Kansas City Chiefs were losing the 2025 Super Bowl.

In a recent chat on ABC News Live on August 6, the 35-year-old rapper recalled the Big Game, which he was initially confident that it was going to be a win for the Chiefs, but it was for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I was in Travis [Kelce's] suite, and at the beginning of it Taylor was like, 'Hell yeah we're gonna come watch you perform,' like it's gonna be crazy tonight," MGK said recalling the day.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, went on to say, "By the third quarter, dude, I was looking at that score, I went up to Taylor I was like, 'Y'all aren't coming tonight, huh?'"

Taylor responded, "She was like 'I don't think so man. I'll see if I can get him to get out but I don't think [so].'"

Dishing about his bond with Travis Kelce, MGK gushed, "That's my dawg."

"He's from Cleveland. He's from right next to where I'm from," the cliché artist added.

In a previous episode of Hot Ones in April, the rapper Trippie Redd asked MGK multiple questions about Swift and Kelce and Kelly expressed his admiration for the couple.

Redd told MGK on the show, “Burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your m************ mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase,” the Emo Girl rapper said, pointing at the Swifties.

“Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me, and Travis is my bro,” he praised.