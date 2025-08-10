Rape accuser had lunch with Haider Ali week after their Manchester meeting

Right-handed batter Haider Ali speaks during an interview at Kent County Cricket Ground. — Screengrab via Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard/File

LONDON: A British-Pakistani woman, who accused Pakistani batter Haider Ali, remained on cordial terms with the player for nearly two weeks, including a lunch meet-up after their meeting at a Manchester hotel on July 23, authoritative sources familiar with the police investigation have confirmed to Geo News.

According to the sources, the female, who is in her mid-20s, met Ali at a hotel in Manchester on July 23 for the first time, but reported the rape assault around two weeks later on August 4.

Between the two dates, she made a special trip to Ashford, in Kent, and met the right-handed batsman for lunch and a walkabout in the city on August 1.

Two witnesses who saw the female with Ali at a local restaurant in Ashford shared that the couple chatted normally, were seen laughing during the luncheon meeting and were seen strolling afterwards. They shared that they saw Ali and the female walking towards the train station the same afternoon, without noticing any animosity.

It's understood that the female travelled from Manchester to Ashford on her own, which takes around four hours on each side. She reported the rape allegations to the Manchester Police three days after the Ashford meeting and nearly two weeks after the Manchester encounter on July 23.

Trusted sources shared that the female, whose identity is known but cannot be disclosed, stayed in touch with Ali throughout the two weeks and didn’t make any allegations or express any concerns.

Sources familiar with the investigation shared that phone data seized by the Manchester Police shows their contact with each other was normal in nature, after both their meetings. Sources also shared that the female was a fan of Ali and got in touch with the cricket star through social media sites in 2023.

The 24-year-old cricketer remained in police custody for nearly 48 hours, where he provided a written statement to the police, strongly denying the allegation of rape and stressing his innocence. The police returned his phone when releasing him on bail on the evening of August 7, pending further inquiries.

The police release suspects on bail in circumstances when there is not enough evidence to bring charges.

Greater Manchester Police said on August 8 that Ali was arrested on the allegations of rape after the police received a report of rape on August 4 and arrested Ali the following day.

The police said: "It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 23 July, 2025, at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers."

Ali was arrested at the Spitfire County Cricket Ground, Kent, from the Players' Canteen Office. He was taken to the Canterbury Police Station by the Kent Police officers. Sources said he was not handcuffed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended for the duration of the criminal investigation.

"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course," the PCB said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

"Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."

Ali has represented Pakistan in 35 Twenty20 internationals since making his debut in 2020, as well as two one-day internationals.