ODI series decider: Pakistan opt to bowl after winning toss against West Indies

Pakistan and West Indies skippers during the toss for the third and final ODI match at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, on August 12, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss against West Indies in the ODI series decider at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, on Tuesday.

Both Pakistan and the West Indies made one change each to their lineups.

Pakistan included Naseem Shah in place of Shaheen Afridi, while Jediah Blades was replaced by Romario Shepherd for the hosts.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C/WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and West Indies have faced each other 139 times in the 50-over format, with the latter holding a dominant record of 72 victories, while the Green Shirts have won 64 matches.

Matches: 139

West Indies: 72

Pakistan: 64

Tied: 3

FORM GUIDE

Despite dominating the overall head-to-head record, the West Indies will aim to win the crucial third and final ODI to end their 34-year drought against Pakistan, having struggled in recent bilateral series, with their last victory dating back to 1991.

Pakistan will look to conclude the Caribbean tour on a winning note having won the three-match T20I as their previous fifty-over format tour against New Zealand resulted in white-wash defeat with 3-0.

West Indies: W, L, L, L, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, W, L, L, L