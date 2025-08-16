 
King Charles 'unfortunate' to be battling cancer

King Charles sister Princess Anne celebrated her 75th birthday on Friday

August 16, 2025

A royal expert has said that King Charles is so ‘unfortunate’ to be battling cancer.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says King Charles had come late to the role as monarch for which he was always destined for and is so “unfortunate to be battling cancer”.

The royal expert made these remarks as he was discussing the king and his sister Princess Anne’s close bond as the Princess Royal celebrated her 75th birthday on Friday, August 15.

Fitzwilliams said: “Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday today. She has said she regards each day as a 'bonus' after her accident last year.

“This bonus is shared as in her, King Charles has a dedicated senior working member of the Royal Family who is universally respected.

“Everyone knows she is the hardest working, dislikes fuss and pomposity and, on occasion, speaks her mind.”

“When, after his accession and during an extremely difficult period for the Royal Family he made Anne a Counsellor of State, it was an excellent decision,” Richard Fitzwilliams said and added “It is extraordinary that she was not one already and this underlined the complete confidence he has in her.”

Meanwhile, the palace on behalf of King Charles, shared a sweet photo of Princess Anne to mark her special day.


