Trump says a peace agreement for war in Ukraine is attainable

Trump says that all will prefer ceasefire, hoping that agreement can be reached to deter aggression in Ukraine

By
Reuters
|

August 19, 2025

President Donald Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday a peace agreement for the war in Ukraine is attainable as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders.

Trump, speaking with reporters present at the White House, said that all would prefer an immediate ceasefire but that he was optimistic that an agreement can be reached to deter aggression in Ukraine.

Trump said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to release over 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners soon after a trilateral meeting was set up with the Ukrainian leader.

"I think you'll see that President Putin really would like to do something also," Trump said at the start of a meeting with Zelenskiy and seven European leaders, forecasting some "really positive moves" after a trilateral meeting was agreed.

"I know there's over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they're going to release them. Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great," Trump said.

