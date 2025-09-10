 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's big donation in UK

Prince Harry said, "Nottingham has my respect, it always has, my commitment, and a permanent place in my heart"

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

September 10, 2025

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's big donation in UK

Outspoken journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to Prince Harry’s philanthropic act after his return to Britain.

According to Reuters, the duke said on Tuesday he was personally donating 1.1 million pounds ($1.49 million) to the BBC Children in Need charity, one of the largest individual sums publicly given by a member of the British royal family.

Harry made this announcement during a visit to Nottingham, a city in central England, his first visit to Britain in five months and one of his most high-profile trips since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry said, "Nottingham has my respect, it always has, my commitment, and a permanent place in my heart."

Harry said of the city that he and his wife Meghan Markle visited on their first official engagement eight years ago.

He added, "Violence impacting young people, particularly knife crime, continues to devastate lives, cut futures short, and leave families in grief. I’ve been committed to this work for over a decade, and sadly, the urgency today is even greater than when I first began. We cannot, and must not, and will not look away."

Reacting to the duke’s announcement, Piers Morgan tweeted, “Prince Harry giving £1.1 million to charity on his UK ‘charm offensive’ is a comically crude attempt to buy back British people’s support. But ironically it won’t work because he’s spent years being so offensive about the Royal Family.”

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys big donation in UK


King Charles's first three years on throne marred by major challenges
King Charles's first three years on throne marred by major challenges
Prince Harry's IGF announces new grants amid UK trip of duke
Prince Harry's IGF announces new grants amid UK trip of duke
Prince Harry's key gesture shows he's longing for Meghan in UK
Prince Harry's key gesture shows he's longing for Meghan in UK
Royal family shares 'highlights' of Duchess Sophie's Canada visit
Royal family shares 'highlights' of Duchess Sophie's Canada visit
Prince William, Kate warned: ‘George, Charlotte, Louis are facing a big stresser'
Prince William, Kate warned: ‘George, Charlotte, Louis are facing a big stresser'
Meghan Markle's strangest characteristics brought out in the open
Meghan Markle's strangest characteristics brought out in the open
Prince Harry red marked for ‘hypocrisy' with UK public
Prince Harry red marked for ‘hypocrisy' with UK public
Prince Harry gets honest about his feelings since becoming dad
Prince Harry gets honest about his feelings since becoming dad