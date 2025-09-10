Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's big donation in UK

Outspoken journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to Prince Harry’s philanthropic act after his return to Britain.

According to Reuters, the duke said on Tuesday he was personally donating 1.1 million pounds ($1.49 million) to the BBC Children in Need charity, one of the largest individual sums publicly given by a member of the British royal family.

Harry made this announcement during a visit to Nottingham, a city in central England, his first visit to Britain in five months and one of his most high-profile trips since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry said, "Nottingham has my respect, it always has, my commitment, and a permanent place in my heart."

Harry said of the city that he and his wife Meghan Markle visited on their first official engagement eight years ago.

He added, "Violence impacting young people, particularly knife crime, continues to devastate lives, cut futures short, and leave families in grief. I’ve been committed to this work for over a decade, and sadly, the urgency today is even greater than when I first began. We cannot, and must not, and will not look away."

Reacting to the duke’s announcement, Piers Morgan tweeted, “Prince Harry giving £1.1 million to charity on his UK ‘charm offensive’ is a comically crude attempt to buy back British people’s support. But ironically it won’t work because he’s spent years being so offensive about the Royal Family.”



