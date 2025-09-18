Prince Harry hit with global 'diss' in Trump's banquet tribute

US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain has fueled a fierce online clash between supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and backers of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Social media users on both sides traded barbs after Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed at Windsor Castle last week.

Supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mocked the royal family by sharing clips of the welcome with their own interpretations, while royal loyalists fired back by highlighting how Harry and Meghan have been sidelined from royal life.

One viral moment came from the state banquet in Trump’s honor, when he praised King Charles III’s eldest son and heir, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

“His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son and his Royal Highness Prince of Wales. Uh really, uh amazing. We’ve gotten to know you and I think you’re going to have an unbelievable success in future,” Trump said at the dinner, speaking in front of the king and other senior royals.

“Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness Princess Catherine, so radiant, so healthy, so beautiful. It’s really great honor.”

Commenting on his remarks, a social media user said, "The diss heard around the world. Charles has one remarkable son - Prince William"

Royal supporters said the remark underscored William’s stature and, pointedly, did not mention Harry.