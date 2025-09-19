 
Kim Kardashian's worst nightmare comes true amid Kanye West documentary release: Source

Kanye West documentary is slated to be released on 19th September 2025

September 19, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian crying in the corner amid Kanye West documentary release: Source
Kim Kardashian's worst fear may be coming true.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the 44-year-old remains “very haunted” by her marriage to Kanye West till date.

Her worst fears have reportedly become true ahead of the release of his documentary In Whose Name? on 19th September 2025.

“She still gets nightmares – and it’s all been triggered again by this documentary,” a source told the outlet.

The insider added, “If people knew what she truly endured with him they would understand why.”

It is noteworthy that directed by Nico Ballesteros, who began filming West at age 18, the documentary compiles over 3,000 hours of footage spanning six years.

It chronicles the rapper's divorce from Kim, his mental health struggles, and his controversies, while also exploring his bipolar disorder and the pressures of fame.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until 2022 and share four children, North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Speaking about their relationship, the source said, “He completely tormented her; he broke down her self-esteem and made her feel like she only had value because of him.”

The insider added that Kim often compromised to keep him happy but was left shaken by “years of dealing with his shifting moods and his deteriorating mental health.”

