Andy Pycroft to affiliate Pakistan-India Super Four match despite handshake saga

An undated image of ICC match referee Andy Pycroft. — Screengrab via Facebook@icc

DUBAI: Andy Pycroft will remain the match referee for the highly anticipated Super Four clash between Pakistan and India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The controversy began during the group-stage meeting on September 14, when Pycroft instructed captains Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands at the toss.

The incident led to visible tension, with both skippers avoiding customary gestures before and after the match.

Following India’s win, their players returned directly to the dressing room, leaving Pakistan’s squad waiting on the field, which further inflamed the situation.

Pakistan’s team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, lodged an official protest, arguing that Pycroft mishandled the matter. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also filed a formal complaint with the ICC, seeking his removal from officiating Pakistan’s fixtures.

Although the request was denied, Pycroft later apologised to Pakistan’s captain and team management ahead of their match against the UAE, which had already been delayed due to behind-the-scenes discussions.

Despite the off-field unrest, Pakistan went on to defeat the UAE and secure their qualification for the Super Four stage alongside India.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka topped Group B unbeaten with six points, while Bangladesh finished second on four.

In Group A, India led the standings after their victory over Oman, with Pakistan finishing second. Oman ended without a win, while the UAE managed one.

The Super Four stage begins on Saturday in Dubai with Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh. India and Pakistan will clash at the same venue on Sunday, before Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on September 23.