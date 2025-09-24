New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here

Content Director gives first update for Meghan Markle’s DJing offer

After an offer was presented to Meghan Markle regarding a DJing position for Magic station, a new update has come to light.

The content director of Magic, Paul Sylvester, shared everything on Tuesday, during a RadioCentre conference.

According to The Telegraph he said, “we had conversions with the Sussex team and if the Duchess would like to add radio presenter to her CV there is an offer on the table.”

Furthermore, he also admitted that Magix has “been in with her team and offered her a show, if she ever wanted one.”

While no figures have been public the outlet surmises it will be similar to other media contracts that go for upwards of $100million (£74million) for five-year deals.

For reference Meghan’s deal with Spotify, although short lived was for £15.5million.

For those unversed, while the couple had a falling out with Spotify, leading to them separating, Netflix’s chief executive couldn’t help but praise Meghan’s star power.

In a chat with Emma Grede for the Aspire podcast he said, “One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence – remarkable.”