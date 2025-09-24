Prince Harry delivers major blow to William as King Charles 'is vulnerable right now'?

Prince Harry has apparently delivered a major blow to his elder brother Prince William as the duke held a crucial meeting with his father King Charles recently.

Prince Harry visited King Charles in hopes of reconciliation, however, the sources have claimed that William has no plans to let him back in.

The Radar Online, citing royal insiders reported, "William accepted Charles meeting Harry, given the concerns about the King's health. But he isn't buying Harry's sudden charm act. Whatever Charles thinks, William has no plans to let him back in."

Amid these reports, the Cosmopolitan reported Prince William's "Authority as Heir" undermined by Prince Harry visit.

The publication, citing Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop, reported that Palace has "gone into overdrive to downplay talk of reconciliation."

The insider tells the royal expert, "Whoever is behind these stories seems to have mistaken a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles."

Another source claims, "Charles is vulnerable right now, and Harry knows it. If William feels edged out, Harry gains leverage."

The other insider says, "If Charles is seen cozying up to Harry, it risks undermining William’s authority as heir.”

A former palace aide says, "It’s no longer about mending fences. It’s about shifting power — and Harry knows exactly where to stick the knife."