Queen Camilla wants Prince Harry back in the royal family?

Prince Harry's recent meeting with King Charles sparked a new debate regarding his future with royal family

September 24, 2025

Questions over whether Prince Harry could one day resume his role as a working royal have resurfaced following his private meeting with King Charles earlier this month at Clarence House.

A report said palace insiders say the monarch has made it clear he will not permit a “half-in, half-out” arrangement. 

“The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family,” The Times reported.

Commentator Celia Walden, writing in The Telegraph, argued that allowing Harry to embrace a part-time role could help ensure the monarchy’s long-term survival. 

Walden, the wife of broadcaster Piers Morgan, one of Harry and Meghan’s fiercest critics, framed the idea as a pragmatic solution.

The debate has divided royal watchers. 

Supporters of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have strongly dismissed any suggestion of Harry returning to royal duties. 

Some observers speculate that Queen Camilla might quietly favor Harry’s reintegration, given her reported tensions with Kate.

Others, however, note Harry’s pointed criticism of Camilla in his memoir and public interviews, making a reconciliation on those terms appear unlikely.

