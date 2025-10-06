Pakistan aims to benefit from Malaysian expertise through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attend a press conference during Sharif's official visit, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, October 6, 2025. — Reuters

PM Shehbaz receives guard of honour at Malaysian PM's Office.

"Our relations have strengthened over time," says PM Shehbaz.

PM Ibrahim emphasises importance of Pakistan-India peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised Malaysia for its warm hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with the Southeast Asian nation during his ongoing official visit.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the Perdana Putra Complex, Office of the Malaysian PM, the two leaders highlighted mutual cooperation in trade, education, and regional peace.

“Our relations have strengthened over time, and I thank the people of Malaysia for their heartfelt welcome,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz. “Malaysia is like a second home to us.”

The premier, as he arrived at the venue of the official reception for his three-day visit, received a guard of honour and a warm welcome by PM Ibrahim.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Malaysia were played as the both the leaders stood at the salute dais.

Later, the two leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the one-on-one meeting and the delegation level talks to review Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral ties and explore new areas of collaboration in multiple sectors.

While addressing the presser, PM Shehbaz also acknowledged PM Ibrahim’s significant role in Malaysia’s development, describing him as a leader of remarkable qualities. “Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Pakistan was a memorable one, and we had very positive discussions,” Shehbaz added.

On bilateral trade, the PM welcomed Malaysia’s decision to import halal meat worth $200 million from Pakistan. “We will continue to expand halal meat trade with the passage of time,” he said, expressing interest in joint ventures and collaboration to benefit from Malaysia’s expertise.

PM Shehbaz further noted that a large number of Pakistani students are currently studying in Malaysia and appreciated the opportunities provided to them.

Speaking alongside him, Malaysian PM Ibrahim emphasised the importance of peace between Pakistan and India for regional stability. “Peace between Pakistan and India is vital for our region,” he stated.

He also assured that Malaysia would extend every possible cooperation to combat terrorism.

In a symbolic gesture, Shehbaz Sharif lauded Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s newly launched book, saying, “This book will serve as a bridge between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz concluded that the visit would further strengthen relations between the two brotherly nations.

PM Shehbaz and PM Ibrahim are set to deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT & telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties.

Both the leaders will also witness the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, the prime minister is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart.

As he landed at at the Bunga Raya International Airport on Sunday night, he was received by the Malaysian Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and diplomatic staff.

Before departing on Sunday, the prime minister expressed his anticipation for a thorough exchange of views with his Malaysian counterpart, highlighting the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

“I will be undertaking an official visit to Malaysia [from] October 5-7 on the invitation of my dear brother, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Greatly looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade and economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields,” PM Shehbaz posted on X before his flight.

Important global and regional matters would also be discussed during the visit, he added.