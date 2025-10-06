 
Children with hearing loss given new chance through cochlear implants

Transparent Hands Foundation helps to make costly procedure possible for disadvantaged families

October 06, 2025

A doctor fits hearing aids on a girl in Pakistan in this undated image. — Unicef
Children suffering from severe hearing impairments are being offered a new lease of life through cochlear implant surgeries, with recent efforts led by the Transparent Hands Foundation helping to make the costly procedure possible for disadvantaged families.

Hearing loss at a young age can be deeply isolating, cutting children off from family interactions, education, and the wider world. Those born with congenital conditions often face lifelong silence if treatment is unavailable or unaffordable. Cochlear implant technology, though highly effective, remains out of reach for many families due to its high cost.

Each successful operation not only restores hearing but also transforms lives, enabling children to communicate with their families, attend school more effectively, and enjoy everyday sounds often taken for granted.

One such case is that of one-year-old Nafay from Sargodha. His parents noticed early signs of unresponsiveness to voices, which were later diagnosed as Congenital Sensorineural Hearing Loss. Doctors advised a cochlear implant as the only viable solution, but the family’s limited means left them unable to afford the procedure.

With support from Transparent Hands Foundation, Nafay is now set to receive the surgery that will allow him to connect with the world of sound.

Medical experts note that beyond restoring hearing, cochlear implants can significantly improve children’s social development, educational progress, and emotional well-being.

However, they also stress the importance of making such procedures more widely accessible in Pakistan, particularly in public healthcare facilities, so that treatment does not depend solely on private initiatives or charitable donations.

The continued provision of cochlear implants to children with hearing impairments is seen as not just a medical intervention but a vital step towards inclusion, giving them equal opportunities to thrive in society.

