Glen Powell gets honest about 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell shares his approach in 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell is starring in the upcoming movie The Running Man as Ben Richards, which is the adaptation of Stephen King's 1982 novel of the same name.



Arnold Schwarzenegger previously starred in the movie, but now the Top Gun: Maverick star reveals that his approach will be different.

“Ben Richards is the ultimate underdog. He’s a normal guy who is facing off against the most powerful oppressive system. So, there’s no greater stakes and no smaller odds," he says at the New York Comic Con.

The star continues, “When Edgar and I first started talking about this role - I try to be a nice guy in real life, but he’s like, I need bad mood Glen."

"I need to turn on something a little different in you. And so, Ben Richards, in the book, is very frustrated with the system,” he says.

“He’s been pushed down. He’s trying to provide for his family, and every option has been taken away from him in order to do that."

"So, this is a man who’s just trying to provide for his family in a place that doesn’t allow him to do that, and there’s a growing frustration and anger there. I got to unleash that part of my personality,” Glen concludes.

The Running Man will be out in cinemas on Nov. 14, 2025.