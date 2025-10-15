Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to exit royal family before William takes over

Prince Andrew urged to make tough decision and leave the monarchy

Prince Andrew is facing growing calls to take responsibility for his actions as pressure mounts for him to step back from royal duties.

A royal expert has warned the Duke of York to leave the royal family before Prince William takes over the throne.

Writing for Daily Mail, journalist Sarah Vine urged Andrew to act voluntarily, warning that if he does not, the issue will likely be addressed under King Charles’s successor.

Vine highlighted that Andrew’s presence is seen as a liability to royal family and noted that William and Kate Middleton may find it difficult to tolerate his association with controversies.

"It's time he accepted some responsibility. I know he's used to hot and cold running staff, but Charles III is not Andrew's butler,” Vine penned.

She added, “If he has any affection or respect for his family and for the monarchy, if he cares even in the slightest about protecting the legacy of his late mother, he would go without being pushed.”

"If the Andrew situation isn't resolved while his kind, rather gentle, indulgent and thoughtful brother is in charge, it will have to be resolved under King Charles's successor.

"I can't say for certain, of course, but I don't imagine Prince William – or for that matter, the Princess of Wales – has much time for friends and associates of known sex traffickers.

“And given that they have decided to make Windsor their 'forever home', are they really going to tolerate Bad Uncle Andrew living it up next door?"

She further wrote that Andrew must understand that for him, “the game is finally up,” adding, “He has disgraced himself to the point where his very existence has become a liability to the Royal Family.”

"He can either carry on acting like the arrogant, deluded toff he's been all his life, or take a long hard look in the mirror, and make the right choice for once,” she concluded.