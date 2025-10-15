Prince Andrew puts monarchy's reputation at risk, King Charles facing mounting pressure

Prince Andrew has reportedly put monarchy’s reputation at risk and his elder brother King Charles is facing mounting family pressure regarding the Duke of York.

According to a report by the Fox News Digital, as details of Prince Andrew's past correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein continue to surface, the monarch is facing mounting pressure from family members to exile the duke as fear of the monarchy's demise lingers.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich tells the publication, "Given recent revelations, with mounting media outrage threatening the overall reputation of the monarchy, the extended family isn’t taking this lightly.”

She further said Prince William is ‘enraged’.

“He is actively lobbying to ensure Andrew is ‘completely excluded’ from all and any family activities. He is also behind removing titles once he becomes king", the royal expert added.

Another royal expert Helena Chard said more and more revelations are being unearthed, and Andrew is a ‘huge embarrassment’ to the Royal Family.

Helena went on saying, "The emails have helped the general public form an unfavorable opinion of Andrew. Andrew is a damaging distraction to the Royal Family's dignified role of service. It is rumored that we are at the tip of the iceberg. Further damning revelations are about to land, no doubt further muddying the waters."

Prince Andrew and Sarah have been caught in new scandals of emails to Jeffrey Epstein.