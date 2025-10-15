Ryan Reynolds revealed his most favourite co star

Ryan Reynolds gushed about his most favourite co star

Ryan Reynolds does not shy away from singing praises for his co-stars.

Once, the actor went the extra mile and surprised his Deadpool vs Wolverine co-star joined fans to applaud Hugh Jackman as he took to stage for the opening show of his new concert series From New York, With love at Radio City Music Hall earlier this year.

The husband of Blake Lively even indulged in a lighthearted banter and praised him as “the first major actor I worked with, 16 or 17 years ago on X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

He did not stop here and branded Jackman as “one of the best guy I’ve ever known."

He went on to state the rare traits exhibited by his dear friend by stating, "He showed a kind of courtesy and gentleness and curiosity, and he put value into every single crew member that we were working with."

Former X-Men actor, reciprocating the love and banter said "Thanks for coming. And thanks for asking for a free ticket, too.”

Towards the end of the evening, the 56-year-old star, thanked fans and friends for all their support, saying, "I hosted the Tonys here 22 years ago, and my dream was to perform here. Thank you for being here."

For those unversed, the show titled From New York, With Love was Jackman's first concert in five years, where he performed songs from some of his most eminent stage and screen roles, including, The Greatest Showman, The Boy from Oz, The Music Man, and Les Misérables.