King Charles handed final warning on his ‘biggest liability' that needs to be dealt with

King Charles reminded his future is hanging by a thread should his ‘liability’ not be sorted

Writer Simon Jenkins has just penned a piece for The Guardian that points out the dangers that Prince Andew poses to the King but also to the monarchy as an institution and idea.

His piece began with a trip down memory lane where he said, “the royal family was always a disaster waiting to happen.”

“Its creation as a marketable entity in the 1960s by the late Queen Elizabeth II was meant to ‘modernise’ the monarchy for the 20th century. It worked, but only up to a point.” But “her son Prince Andrew has long been its biggest liability,” the writer admitted.

“Especially after this week because of “his alleged behaviour within that ghoulish circle, the friends of Jeffrey Epstein.” Because in the eyes of Mr Jenkins “King Charles now has a decision to make as to how far he can allow his brother’s past behaviour to tarnish the family’s image.”

He also made it a point to highlight just how different monarchies run compared to other leadership styles and said, “the constitutional position of head of state in a democracy is subject to the will of parliament, but also to the ‘will’ of the people. It was the latter will that forced the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936 over marrying a divorcee.”

So “a royal personage cannot stand for re-election. He or she is acceptable to the generality of public opinion or they are nothing.

“Elizabeth was lucky in Charles and Anne, who on the whole were impeccable,” he also noted before adding, “Prince Andrew was already being eased out of the limelight before the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir. The next move is for the future king, William, to plan a refashioned monarchy.”