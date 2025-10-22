'Hit me hard': Friend on Liam Payne's death

Chris Hughes remembers Liam Payne after his death

The sudden death of Liam Payne was a shock to her fans and friends alike. Chris Hughes, who has close contacts with the late musician, opens up about his reaction when the news of his passing reached him.



The television personality, who is also a former contestant in Love Island, recalls the One Direction alum contacted him after he had a spat with paparazzis.

Chris Hughes

“When Liam Payne died, that hit me hard because he was one of the first people who reached out to me in that moment [the paparazzi incident],” he shares on the Question The Default podcast.

“He reached out; he sent me a message... the morning after that incident, and [he] was just like, ‘You'll be anxious. It happens. It's normal.’"

Chris continues, "Which basically normalised it to make me feel better. I thought that says a lot about the person's character.”

He further adds, “When we saw that news. Oh, my God, it hit you hard… The first thing I thought of was how he was to me when I was going through a struggle.”

Last October, Liam fell to his death from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.