Keith Urban talked about rare approach to measuring success

Photo: Keith Urban shared how he measures music's success

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have officially gone their separate ways.

Yet through all the ups and downs, Urban’s greatest devotion has remained his music.

In a recently resurfaced interview, the country icon offered insight into how he views his long-running success in the industry.

During a chat with Grammy.com, the 56-year-old musician revealed that he no longer gauges his achievements through traditional markers like chart rankings.

“I can’t even tell you how many years ago it was that I completely detached from what songs work, what songs connect, which ones don’t, or how they do it,” said Keith.

He went on to explain, “And even more so now, the definition of success is so individual. That’s a good thing — that that definition now can have infinite meanings for an artist.”

Urban also reflected on the emotional impact of his songs, noting that success can not always be measured in numbers.

“The success of the song, if it only barely cracked the top 50, and yet you meet somebody at a concert who says it completely saved them and changed their life, you would deem that song an incredible success,” the Somebody Like You singer shared.

“Those definitions are changing constantly,” he concluded.