Stellan Skarsgård more afraid of this than death

Stellan Skarsgård gets honest about death

Stellan Skarsgård does not fear death, as he says this in light of a stroke he had three years ago. But worse than death, he fears, is becoming boring.



In a chat with Vulture, he shares, “I’m not afraid of dying, but I am afraid of not being capable of living,” adding, “That is a fear. And being boring.”

Advertisement

Though, the Swedish star in the interview admits he "got really scared" when he had a stroke, which also impacted his work. At the time, he was shooting for Dune: Part Two.

“But I found a way,” the star recalls, who plays Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. “They have earpieces where you have a prompter that says the line. It’s not enough because I have my rhythm."

"They have to say their line on top of my line for me to be able to answer it. They have to say it very fast, very neutral. It takes a lot of training for that guy.”

“You might say, ‘Oh, you’re lucky. You don’t have to learn your lines.’ There’s more work now than there was before. Suddenly, I can’t come up with names," he notes.

"I can’t follow a thought or make an argument that spans several sentences that gets to the point — that, then bang! That is extremely frustrating. But on the other hand, I’m alive. I can work,” Stellan concludes.