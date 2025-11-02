Kourtney Kardashian cannot stand Scott Disick for THIS reason

Photo: Kourtney Kardashian wants to take Scott Disick out of picture: Source

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly done putting up with Scott Disick’s antics.

As per the latest report by Us Weekly, the Kardashians star has “lost respect” for her ex, 42, “a long time ago” particularly over his flirtations with her sisters.

Kourtney, 46, “finds it annoying as hell that he's still featured on the show and hanging round the family like a bad smell,” a source revealed.

According to the insider, Scott's constant flirtations with Kim and Khloé Kardashian “really creep her out,” and Kourtney “doesn’t understand why they tolerate it.”

The Poosh founder reportedly feels that Scott already has an “upper hand” in her life due to their co-parenting dynamic.

“If Kourtney had her way, Scott would be out of the picture entirely,” said the source.

Kourtney dated Disick on and off from 2006 until 2015.

They share three children, Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10.