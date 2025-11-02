Jessica Simpson shares how alcohol held her back

Jessica Simpson reflects on 8 years of sobriety

Jessica Simpson is celebrating eight years of sobriety.

The 45-year-old singer marked the milestone on Saturday, sharing a reflective message on Instagram along with a casual selfie.

“8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing,” Simpson wrote. “Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency.”

She added, “Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith. Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see. I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender.”

Simpson revealed earlier this year that sobriety also reshaped her songwriting. Back in 2016 and 2017, she said she held back songs she wrote with top LA hitmakers because they “just didn’t feel like me.”

She added that alcohol made her afraid of her own creative instincts. “Once I gave up the alcohol, the fears just diminished. They went away,” she told The Cut.

Last August, Simpson confirmed she hasn’t touched alcohol since October 2017, correcting a hateful comment from a follower, “It has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family.”