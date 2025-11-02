Andrew Mountbatten Windsor hurled from lofty heights to the hard, cold ground

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has suffered greatly

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s fall from grace has just been highlighted in a piece by commentator Sarah Vine.

She shared her thoughts regarding Andrew’s hurdling fall from grace in a piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece began by saying, “it is perhaps worth noting that the commoner formerly known as Prince Andrew appears to have suffered what in certain circles is known as a 'Tower' moment.”

Because for those unversed, in Tarot the tower card signals some violent disruption that is yet to come, something that is linked to the destruction of long-held beliefs of the past, as well as “previously unassailable certainties,” according to the writer. “It is generally interpreted as some sort of reckoning, a fall from grace – and the effects are swift and devastating.”

So “whether you believe in this sort of stuff or not, the references are spookily accurate,” Ms Vine said. Reason being "in the space of a few short weeks, Andrew has lost his titles, his home, his family, his entire sense of identity.”

In the public domain “he has been hurled from the lofty heights of revered royalty to the hard, cold ground below, where, by all accounts, he now lies, wondering what on earth has hit him,” she also said.

“That's one of the most surprising things about this whole saga: how he could not have seen this coming. But apparently he did not. Maybe he thought his brother didn't have it in him; maybe he genuinely thought he had done nothing wrong. Either way, he's had an almighty wake-up call,” she said before concluding.

What is pertinent to mention is that Andrew lost his titles after Buckingham Palace released a statement that reads, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivers of any and all forms of abuse. ENDS”.

Prior to this he had publically relinquished his right to use his titles and honors publically, without them formally being stripped, but calls from government officials kept pouring in to involve Parliament to make a permanent solution.

Its all come to pass a few short week after the memoir of Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre was released.