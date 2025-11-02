 
King Charles steels himself over little brother Andrew

King Charles has steeled himself and made massive changes to his behavior towards King Charles

November 02, 2025

King Charles has openly marked a major shift in the way he’s perceived, according to royal insiders.

This relates to his decision regarding his title of prince, which started to incite a lot of public backlash after the family of his accuser also called for his removal from public life, following the release of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl.

According to these insiders who spoke to The Times, the decision King Charles made, shows his “steel”, and happened via a private phone call to his younger brother.

According to the outlet it was “only made after the King how his brother would cope.”

According to royal source, “For a while, there were significant welfare issues. His entire raison d'être revolves around status. We were asking ourselves: 'Can he cope?' In the end, we reached a tipping point and he was made to see sense.”

A separate insider has also added, “in the past three years of the King's reign we have seen his humanity, warmth and compassion. Now, we've seen his steel.”

For those unversed, even in the King’s statement about removing Andrew’s titles he said it was “deemed necessary notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The statement also further goes onto stand firm with all those who have been victims and survivors “of any and all forms of abuse.”

