Kanye West's thoughts about thinks about Kim Kardashian & co-parenting exposed

Insiders break silence over Kanye West’s reactions towards Kim Kardashian

There are seemingly a large amount of emotions at play when it comes to Kim Kardashian and and Kanye West’s relationship, especially over co-parenting their kids.

For those unversed the couple shares four children, North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven and Psalm, six.

Advertisement

The revelation comes a few weeks after Kim sat down with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper to talk about co-parenting and what that looks like with KAny.

“I raise the kids, you know, full time. They live with me, and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad,” Kardashian started by telling the host.

However, she admits Kanye’s absence isn’t something that’s ‘easy’ for any of them because “they love their life and their routine and their schedule. And I think just [my] job as their mom is just to make sure that they stick to their routine and they're healthy and happy.”

As for Kanye though, there are reports by Heat magazine that claim Kanye blames Kim for this, because seeing them now allegedly ‘triggers’ his feelings about the chasm that’s developed since their split.

“Kanye is accusing Kim of cutting him out of the kids’ lives and twisting the narrative to make him the villain.”

“He says Kim has built a wall between him and the kids that he can’t break through. But he finds it so triggering to spend time with them and see how much they’ve changed now he’s not around to have much influence in their day-to-day.”

Before concluding the source also said, “Kanye still insists he loves his kids, especially North, who’ll always be the apple of his eye but he figures Kim, Kris [Jenner] and the rest of the family have filled their heads with lies about him.”