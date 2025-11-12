Andrew finally takes big step after title removal

Former Duke of York Andrew has taken a big decision to close down his royal business days after King Charles stripped him of prince title.

According to a report by the Hello, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has applied to close down the business behind his platform to help entrepreneurs.

Pitch@Palace was founded by Andrew in 2014 to connect start-ups with potential investors, mentors and industry figures, and he claimed it had seen 3,000 jobs created.

As per the report, the company has filed an application to be "struck off and dissolved".

The document was filed with Companies House on Tuesday signed off by Arthur Lancaster, the firm's sole director.

The Companies House lists Prince Andrew of Royal Lodge, Windsor as having "significant influence or control" over the business.

Andrew's decision came days after King Charles initiated a formal process to remove his ‘Style, Titles and Honours.’

Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the palace said last month.